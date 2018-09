A collapsed house is seen after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Residents carry boxes with bottled water to distribute them after an earthquake struck northern Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ADI WEDA

The municipal government of West Lombok has declared a health emergency due to the rise in malaria cases on the island, which was struck by a series of earthquakes between Jul. 29-Aug. 19 that claimed over 550 lives, the Red Cross said Friday.

The spokesperson of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Lombok, Sydney Morton, told EFE the organization is distributing mosquito nets and mats in the affected areas.