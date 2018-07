Paraguayan minister of health, Carlos Morinigo, speaks during an event to honor members of Paraguay's Senepa anti-malaria agency, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro R. Otero

Nicolas Aguayo, director-general of Paraguay's Senepa anti-malaria agency, speaks during an event to honor members of Senepa, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro R. Otero

Nicolas Aguayo (L), director-general of Paraguay's Senepa anti-malaria agency, and Paraguayan Minister of Health Carlos Morinigo participate in an an event to honor members of Senepa, in Asuncion, Paraguay, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro R. Otero

Newly certified as malaria-free by the World Health Organization (WHO), Paraguay "is prepared to carry out fast diagnoses and implement immediate controls" to fight imported cases, the head of the country's Senepa anti-malaria agency said Thursday.

Paraguay's Public Health Ministry confirmed this week that two people who had travelled to Africa had been diagnosed with malaria.