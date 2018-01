A man walks in front of a Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 mural painted on a wall at a street in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 6, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The government of Malaysia has signed an agreement with the United States firm Ocean Infinity to restart the search for an aircraft that disappeared in March 2014 with 239 people on board, official sources said on Saturday.

The country's transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, said that according to the agreement, the government will have to pay the operation's cost only if it is successful.