efe-epaSydney

The governments of Malaysia and Australia reiterated their determination to bring justice to the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down in eastern Ukraine with 298 people on board five years ago Wednesday.

"Five years might have passed, but our resolve for accountability and justice would not wane. The Malaysian government will continue to pursue those who were responsible for this heinous crime and justice for the victims," the Malaysian transport ministry said in a statement.