Malaysia former deputy prime minister Zahid Hamidi (L) and Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak during 72nd United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party anniversary at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(FILE) Malaysia Prime Minister and National Front coalition (Barisan Nasional) President Najib Razak (C-L) and his wife, Rosmah Mansor (C-R) walk to submit his nomination for the upcoming 14th general elections in the eastern state of Pahang, 300km outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 28, 2018 (reissued May 12, 2018). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian former prime minister Najib Razak reacts during the 72nd United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party anniversary at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian authorities on Saturday banned ex-prime minister Najib Razak - allegedly involved in a corruption scandal - and his wife from leaving the country when was planning to fly abroad, officials informed.

Najib, who lost in the elections held on Wednesday, has been linked to a case of embezzlement of state funds, which the newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has pledged to investigate.