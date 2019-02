Tan Hock Chuan (R), lawyer for Roger Ng Chong Hwa, leaves the courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

A Malaysia-based former Goldman Sachs banker on Friday agreed to be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on charges related to the multi-billion dollar corruption scandal involving state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Roger Ng, 47, waived an extradition hearing on Friday and agreed to return to the US.