Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press statement after his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (not pictured), at the Ferderal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Jan.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

The government of Malaysia on Saturday announced its decision to cancel a $20-billion railway link project that was being built and financed by China.

Official news agency Bernama reported that the decision to scrap the East Coast Rail Link construction plan was taken after attempts by the government to bring down the high project cost failed.