(FILE) Governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia (BNM, Bank Negara Malaysia) Muhammad bin Ibrahim leaves after the 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) press conference at the bank's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 19, 2017 (reissued Jun. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL *** Local Caption *** 53528640

(FILE) Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak (C) reacts while leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Malaysian government on Wednesday accepted the Central Bank governor's resignation over his role in debt finance in relation to the scandal-plagued state-owned investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

The resignation of Muhammad bin Ibrahim was announced in a brief statement released by Bank Negara, without specifying any reason for his resignation.