Governor of the Central Bank of Malaysia Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus (C) speaks during the 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) press conference at the Bank of Malaysia building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Supply disruptions contributed to slower economic growth in the second quarter of 2018, Malaysia's central bank said on Friday.

Malaysia's economy grew by just 4.5 percent compared to 5.4 in Q1 and 5.8 percent in Q2 for 2017, according to a report presented by central bank governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.