A Malaysian court on Wednesday halted the deportation of the remaining 114 people who were on the original list of 1,200 immigrants to be deported to Myanmar, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.
A woman looks at a computer screen showing the message of solidairty with a hashtag #MigranJugaManusia (migrants are also human) on the Facebook page of the Amnesty International Malaysia facebook page in Puncak Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 24 February 2021. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
