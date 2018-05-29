A handout photo made available by Ocean Infinity shows Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) on board the 'Seabed Constructor' multi-purpose offshore vessel in the souther Indian Ocean, 03 January 2018. The 'Seabed Constructor' ship together with its unmanned submarines has been scouring the ocean floor in the southern Indian Ocean for wreckage from flight MH370 in a 'no cure, no fee' agreement since 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OCEAN INFINITY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Ocean Infinity shows an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) being launched into the sea at an undisclosed location, 13 August 2017. The 'Seabed Constructor' ship together with its unmanned submarines has been scouring the ocean floor in the southern Indian Ocean for wreckage from flight MH370 in a 'no cure, no fee' agreement since 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/OCEAN INFINITY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Muhammad, 4-years-old, and son one of MH370 cabin crew Mohd Hazrin Hasnan, hold a balloon during a remembrance ceremony to mark the fourth anniversary of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 plane's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The deadline set by the Malaysian Government for the second attempt to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board, ends Tuesday after searching more than 80,000 square kilometers without finding any traces of the aircraft.

Former Malaysian president Najib Razak, who left office after losing the presidential elections earlier this month, signed a contract in January with the US company Ocean Infinity to track the area of the Indian Ocean where experts believe the plane crashed.