The deadline set by the Malaysian Government for the second attempt to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014 with 239 people on board, ends Tuesday after searching more than 80,000 square kilometers without finding any traces of the aircraft.
Former Malaysian president Najib Razak, who left office after losing the presidential elections earlier this month, signed a contract in January with the US company Ocean Infinity to track the area of the Indian Ocean where experts believe the plane crashed.