View of the headquarters of the Goldman Sachs investment group in New York, United States. EFE/FILE

Malaysia has handed over a former executive of Goldman Sachs to the United States after he was allegedly linked to the multi-billion dollar corruption scandal related to state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the Malaysian attorney general's office said on Monday.

Roger Ng, a Malaysian citizen, was arrested in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 1 at the request of the US Department of Justice that charged him with three counts of laundering money diverted from 1MDB.