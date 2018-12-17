(FILE) - A sign at the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 19, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Malaysian authorities on Monday filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a former partner of the bank in connection with the 1MDB financial scandal, the country's attorney general said in a statement, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Goldman Sachs International and two Asian subsidiaries of the Wall Street bank were charged under securities laws for the omission of material information and publishing of untrue statements in offering documents in 2012 and 2013 for the sale of international bonds by state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB.