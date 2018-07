Sarah Nor (C), the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Grace Subathirai Nathan, (2-R) daughter of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 passenger Anne Daisy also MH370 #SearchOn Campaign leader speaks to press members at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian authorities included a series of safety recommendations for commercial operators in its final report on Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, which mysteriously disappeared in 2014 with 239 people aboard.

The government said that although the black boxes and the fuselage of the plane have not been found yet, the report "includes analysis, findings/conclusions and safety recommendations."