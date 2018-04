A Thai mechanic fixes the engine of a wooden boat carrying Rohingya refugees on the Andaman sea near Koh Lanta island, Krabi province, southern Thailand, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ASSADAWUTH SUDEN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A wooden boat loaded with Rohingya refugees sails on the Andaman sea near Koh Lanta island, Krabi province, southern Thailand, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ASSADAWUTH SUDEN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A Rohingya refugee on a wooden boat catches a bottle of water as they arrive for temporary stop at Koh Lanta island, Krabi province, southern Thailand, Apr. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ASSADAWUTH SUDEN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) shows MMEA officers as they patrol the area around Langkawi island, near the Thailand-Malaysia boarder at Kedah State, Malaysia, Apr. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MMEA/ HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Malaysian coastguard Tuesday allowed a boat carrying Rohingya refugees to disembark on the northern island of Langkawi and handed over the refugees to immigration authorities, Langkawi's coastguard chief Commander Mohamad Rosli told EFE over the telephone.

A total of 56 people, including 18 women and 19 children from the Rohingya Muslim minority community in Myanmar, were traveling in the wooden boat that was spotted by the Malaysian coastguards two days ago in southern Thailand.