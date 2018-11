Gaele (L), Felipe Osiadacz's girlfriend, talks with Venkateswari Alagendra, lawyer of Felipe Osiadacz and Fernando Candia, at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Maritza, Fernando Candia's mother, walks to a courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Maritza (L), Fernando Candia's mother, and Gaele (C), Felipe Osiadacz's girlfriend, walk to a courtroom at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian public prosecutors Wednesday renewed a proposal to reduce murder charges against two Chilean tourists to culpable homicide.

The offer with a condition that the accused have to plead guilty came a month after the defense rejected a similar proposal.