A handout photo made available by the Royal Malaysian Police shows forensic facial reconstruction printouts of suspects involved in the killing of Palestinian academic Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 23, 2018.

Malaysian police on Monday released sketches of two men suspected of shooting a Hamas-linked Palestinian engineer and academic at the weekend.

Fadi al-Batsh, 35, a native of Gaza, was gunned down on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur by two unidentified motorcyclists who fled the scene.