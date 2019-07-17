A Ukrainian rescue worker passes wreckage of the Boeing 777, Malaysia Arilines flight MH17, which crashed during flying over the eastern Ukraine region near Donetsk, Ukraine, 18 July 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANASTASIA VLASOVA

Fred Westerbeke of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at the press conference of the JIT on the ongoing investigation of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash in 2014, in Nieuwegein, The Netherlands, June 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Debris of the Boeing 777, Malaysia Arilines flight MH17, which crashed during flying over the eastern Ukraine region near Donetsk, Ukraine, July 17, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALYONA ZYKINA

Names of the victims of the crash of the Malaysian airlines aircraft MH17 are written on a work of art at the MH17 National Monument in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands, July 15, 2019. The Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) Boeing 777-200ER (tail number9M-MRD) was shot down over Ukraine nearly five years ago, on July 17, 2014 during a flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. EPA-EFE/EVERT ELZINGA

The Malaysian government on Wednesday reiterated its determination to bring justice to the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 – which crashed in eastern Ukraine after being hit by a missile with 298 people on board five years ago – following criticism of the official investigation.

"Five years might have passed, but our resolve for accountability and justice would not wane. The Malaysian government will continue to pursue those who were responsible for this heinous crime and justice for the victims," the Malaysian Transport Ministry said in a statement.