The Malaysian government on Wednesday reiterated its determination to bring justice to the victims of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 – which crashed in eastern Ukraine after being hit by a missile with 298 people on board five years ago – following criticism of the official investigation.
"Five years might have passed, but our resolve for accountability and justice would not wane. The Malaysian government will continue to pursue those who were responsible for this heinous crime and justice for the victims," the Malaysian Transport Ministry said in a statement.