Malaysia reopened its borders Friday after two years of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, joining other Southeast Asian countries that have taken similar steps to adapt to the "endemic phase” of the virus.

One of the scenes to best represent the reopening were the long queues of cars and people on foot crossing the bridge separating the Malaysian city of Johor and Singapore, traveled daily by some 300,000 people before the pandemic before closing in March 2020.