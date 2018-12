Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng arrives for a press conference at the Ministry of Finance Complex in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance Complex in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysia's finance minister announced Friday a free health insurance plan for low-income families from Jan. 1 onwards that would benefit around 4.1 million homes.

Lim Guan Eng said in a statement the plan would provide free health insurance to families classified as "B40" or low-income to support them during health-related problems, serious illnesses and hospitalization.