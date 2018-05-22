Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Shukri Abdull speaks during press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said on Tuesday that he was under pressure during the investigation of embezzlement from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

Mohd Shukri Abdull, who announced his retirement as deputy commissioner of the anti-graft agency in 2015 and returned as chief commissioner after the recent elections in which former prime minister Najib Razak was defeated, said in a press conference that he was threatened that he would lose his position if he took part in the investigation.