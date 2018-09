Anwar Ibrahim's former aide and candidate Saiful Bukhari Azlan (C) arrives to submit his election nomination in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Sep. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Anwar Ibrahim of the People's Justice Party and his former aide and independent candidate Saiful Bukhari Azlan were among seven who registered on Saturday to contest Malaysia's Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13.

The seat was vacated in September by the People's Justice Party's Danyal Balagopal Abdullah to pave the way for Anwar to contest the seat and return to parliament with a view to becoming the next prime minister.