Malaysian Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim waves as he celebrates his win in the parliamentary by-election in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A Malaysian politician who spent two stints in prison on dubious sodomy charges took a step closer to succeeding the country's current leader Saturday when he was elected to Parliament in a special election, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Unofficial results showed that Anwar Ibrahim, 71, handily won the ballot in Port Dickson, an industrial port town near Kuala Lumpur.