Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (L) shakes hands with former Singapore President Tony Tan (R) as Singapore Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong (C) looks on during the Singapore Summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Sep. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

The Malaysian election commission Thursday set Oct. 13 as the date for a key by-election that will be contested by the country's prime minister-in waiting for his return to active politics.

Anwar Ibrahim will contest the by-election for the Port Dickson parliamentary seat, vacated by Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, a lawmaker from Anwar's People's Justice Party (PKR for initials in Malay) who had resigned last month to make way for his party chief's return to parliament. Danyal had won the seat in the parliamentary elections in May with a big margin of 36,225 votes, polling almost double the number of votes than his closest rival.