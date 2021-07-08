Malaysia's biggest political party and an ally in the ruling coalition announced on Wednesday night that it was withdrawing its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and called for his resignation over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, plunging the country into a new political crisis.
The president of the United Malays National Organization (UNMO), Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said in a statement issued on Thursday that the prime minister had not fulfilled UNMO's conditions for support by failing to promote economic recovery or containing the Covid-19 pandemic.