A man (R) wears face mask while passing by a giant poster showing United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi with supporters outside the organization's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 08 July 2021. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A man wearing a face mask looks at his mobile phone in front of a mural depicting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at government clinic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 15 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's biggest political party and an ally in the ruling coalition announced on Wednesday night that it was withdrawing its support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, and called for his resignation over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, plunging the country into a new political crisis.

The president of the United Malays National Organization (UNMO), Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, said in a statement issued on Thursday that the prime minister had not fulfilled UNMO's conditions for support by failing to promote economic recovery or containing the Covid-19 pandemic.