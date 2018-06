Rosmah Mansor (C), wife of the former Malaysia prime minister, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jun. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's former first lady on Tuesday appeared before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to give a statement as the organization investigates the alleged embezzlement and diversion of money from state-owned investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Lawyers for Rosmah Mansor, wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, said she had fully cooperated with the investigating authority during nearly four hours of questioning, according to a statement obtained by an epa-efe journalist.