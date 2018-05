Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) and his deputy Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (L), wife of former Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, attend a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) shows the 'Pakatan Harapan' (The Alliance of Hope) certificate of registration during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) officer (L) keeps watch from outside former prime minister Najib Razak's residence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The new Malaysian prime minister outlined his plans for posts in the new government, including his own appointment as education minister, at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Former opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad, whose Pakatan Harapan coalition won the last week's elections in Malaysia, on Thursday spoke to around 80 people about education and the composition of the new Cabinet, an efe-epa journalist reports.