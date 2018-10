Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi waves to media as he arrives at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Oct 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday arrested the president of the United Malays National Organization, the country's main opposition party.

The MACC in a statement said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi faces charges of misuse of power, breach of trust and money laundering and added that the UMNO president will be presented in court on Friday.