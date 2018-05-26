A zoo worker plays with a new baby panda at Malaysia Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Workers at the Malaysian national zoo on Saturday fondly showed off their second baby panda, who was born five months ago.

The cub, weighing 9 kilograms (19.8 pounds), was introduced to the media from inside an air-conditioned glass enclosure.