A billboard reads 'Pembalakan Ladang Sawit / Getah, Empangan, Lombong Tak Dibenar Di Tanah Adat' (Logging / Rubber, Dam, Mine, Not Allowed In Indigenous Lands) at the blockade area in Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Aluij Bin Along, 58, (R), Adoi Bin Bloy, 40, (C) and Ashod Pandak,40, (L) walk on a blockade made of bamboo and dismantled by unhappy parties at the Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Dendi, 26, speaks at the Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Temiar men play football at the Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Children play outside their house at the Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Vehicle pass by the blockade area in Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

In Malaysia's northeastern state of Kelantan, the humid forests are a source of food and cultural identity for the indigenous Temiar people.

But the thick jungles have become places of conflict for the Temiar as the state government and resource companies seek to exploit the forests' natural riches.