Seized turtles are displayed during a press conference at Custom Cargo Complex near KLIA airport in Sepang, Malaysia, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

More than 5,000 turtle hatchlings trafficked from China and worth thousands of dollars have been seized at a Kuala Lumpur airport, officials in Malaysia's customs department announced Wednesday.

The discovery of 32 baskets of red-eared slider turtles was made at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 on the evening of June 20, the customs authorities said in a statement.