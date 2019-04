The Malaysian government announced Wednesday that the yacht Equanimity, confiscated by the authorities from the financier Jho Low, who was accused of being one of the brains behind the 1MDB embezzlement, has been sold for $126 million.

The vessel, 91.5 meters in length and flagged in the Cayman Islands, is part of the proceeds allegedly diverted from the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), according to open legal proceedings in Malaysia and the US.