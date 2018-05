Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) speaks as Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (2-L), Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (L), Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (2-R) and Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (R) look on during a press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad looks on during press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (R) talks to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng (L) as Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (C) looks on during press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's finance ministry on Wednesday announced a new public fund for citizens to contribute or donate to in order to settle the national debt.

The Tabung Harapan (or Hope Fund) serves to counter Malaysians' concerns over alleged economic mismanagement by the former government headed by Najib Razak who lost elections in early May, said Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.