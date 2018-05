A sign shows the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) logo at a building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia and Singapore agreed on Thursday to cooperate to recover money diverted from a Malaysian state-owned investment fund, a corruption case that implicated former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The agreement was reached between task forces from the two countries to investigate the alleged diversion of funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which Najib created in 2009 and presided over until 2016.