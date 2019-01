Malaysia's King Sultan Muhammad V attends the Trooping of Colours ceremony, in conjunction with his official birthday, in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Sep 12 2018 (reissued Jan 06 2019). EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The government of Malaysia on Thursday announced a new law to protect the monarchy from insults and attacks after the surprise abdication of King Muhammad V.

Liew Vui Keong, a minister in the Department for Legal Affairs, said some existing laws will also be reformed to protect the monarchy. Harsher punishments would be established for offenses against that institution, he added.