Malaysia New Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) speaks as his deputy Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (R) and Malaysia Politician Anwar Ibrahim (L) looks on during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia on Monday swore-in 13 ministers and 23 deputy ministers before Sultan Muhammad V of Kelantan at the royal palace in Kuala Lumpur, the Bernama news agency reported.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad completed his cabinet with the latest additions, which include the Minister for Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah, International Trade and Industry Minister Ignatius Darell and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Xavier Jayakumar.