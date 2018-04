A television in a restaurant shows Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who announced parliament will be dissolved to pave the way for a general election, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 6, 2018. EFE/Str MALAYSIA OUT

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad at an event at Petaling Jaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

A child watches televisions in a store showing Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who announced parliament will be dissolved to pave the way for a general election, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Apr. 6, 2018. EFE/Str MALAYSIA OUT

The Malaysian prime minister announced Friday that parliament is to be dissolved, paving the way for a general election which he will contest.

The move comes one day after the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi), led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, was suspended by the Registrar of Societies (ROS) for 30 days for failing to provide adequate registration documents.