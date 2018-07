Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (C) speaks during a press conference after a special committee meeting on anti-corruption at the prime minister's office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The prime minister of Malaysia on Monday said the government is to draw up a political funding law to reduce corruption.

At a press conference after chairing a Special Cabinet Meeting on Anti-Corruption in Putrajaya, Mahathir Mohamad said the government would look into international models to prevent personal gain for donors.