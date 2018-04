Chairman of the Malaysia Election Commission (MEC) Mohd Hashim Abdullah (C) arrives for press conference at the MEC headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chairman of the Malaysia Election Commission (MEC) Mohd Hashim Abdullah shows documents during a press conference at the MEC headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chairman of Malaysia Election Commission (MEC) Mohd Hashim Abdullah leaves after a press conference at the MEC headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Chairman of Malaysia Election Commission (MEC) Mohd Hashim Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the MEC headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia to hold general elections on May 9

The Election Commission of Malaysia on Tuesday announced May 9 as the date for the general elections, in which 14.9 million Malaysians are eligible to vote.

Election Commission Chairman Mohd Hashim said the campaign period will last for 11 days, an epa journalist reported.