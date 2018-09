epa06712127 A Malaysian Royal Police officer poses for a photograph while displaying her finger marked with ink during early voting ahead of the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 05 May 2018. According to the Malaysian election commission, 14.9 million people were eligible to vote for 222 parliamentary seats and 505 state assembly seats. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Malaysian government on Wednesday agreed to lower the voting age from 21 to 18, which is also the age of majority according to the country's laws, officials said.

The cabinet has agreed to the change, although an amendment to the country's constitution had to be approved by a two-thirds parliamentary majority for it to be implemented, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said, according to state-run news agency Bernama.