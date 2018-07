A woman writes messages for the passengers of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on a banner during a remembrance ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the plane's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Mar. 6 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's transport minister announced on Friday that the final report on the investigation into Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which went missing in Mar. 2014 with 239 people on board, will be made public on Jul. 30.

"Every word recorded by the investigation team will be tabled in this report," Anthony Loke said, according to state-owned Bernama news agency.