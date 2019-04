Exterior view on the new home of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands, Nov. 23, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIJN BEEKMAN

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad speaks during a press statement after his meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (not pictured), at the Ferderal Chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

Malaysia will withdraw its ratification of the International Criminal Court’s founding Rome Statute, its prime minister announced on Friday, a month after Kuala Lumpur acceded to the treaty.

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attributed the withdrawal to “confusion” over implications of ratifying the statute, after the accession was met with reservations.