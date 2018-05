Armed separatist soldiers stand next to some of the debris at the main crash site of the Boeing 777 Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which crashed flying over the eastern Ukraine region, near Grabovo, some 100 km east from Donetsk, Ukraine, July 22, 2014. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Head prosecutor Fred Westerbeke speaks during a press conference of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the ongoing investigation of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash in 2014, in Bunnik, The Netherlands, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

A damaged BUK missile that was reportedly fired on the MH17 is displayed during a press conference of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the ongoing investigation of the Malaysia Airlines MH17 crash in 2014, in Bunnik, The Netherlands, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Kuala Lumpur's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday it was determined to prosecute those responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over the Ukraine.

The Boeing 777 crash on Jul. 17, 2014 killed all 298 people on board when it was shot down flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.