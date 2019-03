Malaysian police officers guard the Shah Alam High Court during the court case for Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (not seen) who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, Shah Alam, Malaysia, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong (C) who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-Nam, cries as she is escorted by Malaysian police officers leaving the Shah Alam High Court, Shah Alam, Malaysia, Mar. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday rejected Hanoi's appeal to release a Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, only a few days after dropping charges against the other accused.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, is the only remaining accused in the Kim Jong-nam murder case, after charges were dropped against the other accused from Indonesia, Siti Aisyah, 26, after Jakarta's intervention.