Rosmah Mansor (L), wife of former Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak, is escorted by authorities as she arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Activist and artist Fahmi Reza (R) and his friend mount a caricature poster depicting Najib with a clown face ahead of Bersih 5.0 Rally in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 17, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian prosecutors on Thursday withdrew sedition charges against a graphic artist for depicting former prime minister Najib Razak, mired in a corruption scandal, as a clown in an image.

Fahmi Reza was being tried in a Kuala Lumpur court on charges of sedition, which carry a maximum five-year prison sentence or fines of up to 50,000 ringgit ($12,000) or both.