A volunteer walks in front of a mural titled 'Wings of Paradise' on a street in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A volunteer poses for photos in front of a mural titled 'Wings of Paradise' on a street in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Malaysian artist Lee Hui Ling poses next to her artwork titled 'Wings of Paradise' on a street in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A Malaysian artist on Monday unveiled her new street mural in Kuala Lumpur, joining others from around the world in raising awareness of Papua's imperiled Birds of Paradise.

Through the painting of murals, Greenpeace's #WingsOfParadise movement is aimed at protecting Indonesia's rainforests from encroaching palm oil plantations. The artworks are intended to spark conversations and inspire people to protect environments under threat.