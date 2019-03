Indonesian Siti Aisyah (C) who was detained in connection with the death of Kim Jong-nam, is escorted by Malaysian police officers at the Shah Alam High Court, Shah Alam, Malaysia, Mar. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

An Indonesian woman who was charged with murdering the North Korean leader’s half-brother walked free after the case against her was dropped by a Malaysian court Monday.

Siti Aisyah, 27, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 30, were both charged with the murder of Kim Jong-nam at a Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb. 13, 2017. They were accused of smearing toxic nerve agent VX on his face. He died shortly after.