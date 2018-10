Malaysian Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim (C) celebrates winning in the parliamentary by-election in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysian Prime Minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim waves as he celebrates his win in the parliamentary by-election in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's former deputy prime minister on Sunday was celebrating a by-election victory which will help him secure a seat in parliament, paving the way for him to become the next head of government.

71-year-old Anwar Ibrahim, an ally of current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is expected to be handed the government's top job by the 93-year-old.