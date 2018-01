An aerial picture shows a new palm oil plantation at the edge of the Lauser National Park Forest, Aceh, Indonesia, Mar. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Protesters hold placards during a protest against the European Union campaign to ban Palm Biofuels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A placard reading 'stop the palm oil ban' is placed on top of palm fruit during a protest against the European Union campaign to ban Palm Biofuels in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Hundreds of demonstrators, including small-scale farmers and government workers, gathered in central Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to protest a European Parliament resolution on palm oil and deforestation.

The European Parliament passed a non-binding resolution in April last year addressing the issue of palm oil production and related deforestation, which recommended increased efforts to protect forests and guarantee the sustainability of the palm oil industry.