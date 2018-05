An exterior view of the Multimedia and Communication Ministry building in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

A handout photo made available by the Malaysian Insight shows the founder of The Malaysian Insight Jahabar Sadiq speaking during a forum in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Aug. 16, 2017 (issued May 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/SETH AKMAL / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A man looks at the Sarawak Report website in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Media outlets in Malaysia were Tuesday enjoying new freedoms after the May 9 elections brought the opposition leader to power and unseated the scandal-plagued government of the Barisan Nasional coalition.

Just over a week after Mahathir Mohamad assumed office as the new prime minister, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission announced in a Facebook post that investigative journalism site Sarawak Report had been unblocked, along with Medium.